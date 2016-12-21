LAPD Warns of Fake Merchandise Funding Organized Crime

Counterfeit merchandise is a multi-million dollar industry and a lot of that money is going to street gangs and organized crime.

LAPD Detective Rick Ishitani says criminals have learned it’s way easier than selling drugs. 

“Think about it. If you sell drugs, the society will shun you but if you’re slinging Nike shoes in the back of a van and you’re a hardcore, stone cold criminal, they’re not going to look at you as bad. ‘Hey, at least he’s trying to make money’.”

He says to be careful when buying a luxury item like a Louis Vuitton purse or a Rolex watch, because they’re only sold at boutiques and would never be found on the street or in someone’s trunk.

James Rojas KABC News

