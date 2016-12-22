FedEx Driver Caught Throwing Package On Irvine Porch

Not only do you have to worry about your packages being safe from porch pirates this holiday season but also from those who are delivering them.

Delivery drivers a little more stressed out during this time of year and that was apparent when one was caught on home surveillance throwing a package from his FedEx truck.

Adam was working from home in Irvine when he heard the loud thud on his porch.

“So I just opened the window and just asked him ‘hey man, did you just throw that package from your truck?’ And he said well, it’s raining out and I’m not feeling too god so I’m just trying to get through the day.”

Fortunately nothing was broken. FedEx says it’s taking the appropriate action to address the situation. No word if that driver is still delivering packages.

James Rojas

KABC News