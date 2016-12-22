Mandatory Porn Block

By Michael Hotten KABC News

A state lawmaker in South Carolina has introduced a bill that would require phones and computers to come with a filter that blocks pornography. State Representative Mike Burns says the technology exists but the end user has to pay to have the filter activated

“We believe they’ve got it exactly backwards,” Burns told KABC.

Manufacturers or sellers would be fined if they sold a device in South Carolina without a digital block installed. They could pay a $20 to opt out fee for each device. The buyer also gets the option to pay for removal.

“We want it to come with the protection on it,” said Burns.

The filter would block anything state and federal agencies have flagged as obscene. The bill also requires an option for people to flag obscene material that the filter didn’t catch.

Burns says easily accessible pornography leads to greater, more dangerous issues like prostitution and human trafficking. “We believe our children in our state are worth having this happen,” Burns told McIntyre in the Morning.