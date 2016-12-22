Measure To Speed Up Death Penalty Is Slowed Down

By Michael Hotten KABC News

With the California Supreme Court putting Proposition 66 on hold, the ball is in the State Attorney General’s court to defend it. The initiative, passed by voters in November, is designed to speed up the death penalty appeal process. As the state’s top law enforcement officer, it is the job of the Attorney General to defend California law, whether it was passed by the legislature or the electorate.

“There’s no way to know how vigorous their defense will be until January 9th when they are obligated to file it in court,” Michele Hanisee, President of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys, told KABC. That’s because both the outgoing Attorney General, Kamala Harris and her replacement, Xavier Becerra, are opposed to the death penalty.

Former Attorney General John Van de Kamp and Ron Briggs, whose father wrote the ballot measure that expanded California’s death penalty in 1978, filed the petition challenging Prop 66. They said it would disrupt the courts, cost more money and limit the ability to mount proper appeals.

If the state’s legal team takes a passive stance before the Supreme Court, outside parties can file brief in support of the proposition.

“We’re confident that the Supreme Court of California is going to decide this promptly,” Hanisee told McIntyre in the Morning.

California has not had an execution in over a decade. There are 750 inmates on death row, 19 of which have exhausted all appeals.

“We would expect executions fairly quickly if the Supreme Court rules in our favor,” Hanisee said.

