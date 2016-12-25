Wham! star George Michael has died

(CNN) — British pop star George Michael has died, according to Britain’s Press Association (PA) news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old. He went on to have a successful career. A statement from his publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

