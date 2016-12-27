A few gun-related laws to change in 2017

Briona Arradondo

In just a few more days, some 18-year-old men and women will be able to qualify for handgun carry permits in 2017, but it only applies to a special group.

Currently, Tennessee residents must be at least 21 years old to get a carry permit for handguns, but anyone under 21 who is active military, retired or honorably discharged will also have that opportunity. Service members just have to provide proof that they are eligible.

Tennessee legislators argued then passed the law earlier this year. They said it was motivated by the terror attacks in Chattanooga last year that killed five service members at a recruiting office and naval reserve facility.

While it helps those who serve our nation, some gun rights advocates believe it leaves others out.

“We think if you’re old enough to be drafted at 18, and you’re old enough to legally own firearms at 18, that you ought to be allowed to make the decision whether you ought to carry a firearm for self-defense,” said John Harris, the executive director of Tennessee Firearms Association.

Another change in the new year is the cost of a lifetime handgun carry permit. It will go down from $500 to $200 for anyone who is renewing, and first-time applicants will now pay $315.

