Hypodermic Needles Found At Newport Beach

Lynn Talmon knows how dirty the beach can get especially after it rains but this week was much worse.

“I had never seen anything like that down there.”

On Monday, she was taking pictures of the debris where the Santa Ana river feeds into the ocean. That’s when a man showed her what he found that day.

“Probably between 50 to 75 hypodermic needles. They’re all around us right now. I feel like I was standing in a mine field.”

Newport Beach officials say they expect more debris runoff for the rest of the week so it’s possible more needles may wash ashore. They say crews have started cleaning the area.

James Rojas KABC newsHypodermic Needles Found At Newport Beach