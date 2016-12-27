Pregnant waitress gets shocking surprise

27 people were shot and 12 were killed Christmas weekend during an outbreak of deadly gun violence in Chicago. Chicago police said the gang-related attacks deliberately targeted holiday gatherings.
Sarah Clark, a waitress at a restaurant in Phoenix, got a shocking but pleasant surprise from a customer: a $900 tip.
Six inmates in Tennessee escaped from prison on Christmas day by removing a leaky toilet from the wall, according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
British pop star George Michael has died, according to Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency.
A Russian military plane carrying members of the army's official choir traveling to perform in Syria has crashed in the Black Sea near Sochi. There are apparently no survivors, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
