Star Wars Fans Don’t Have A Location To Honor Carrie Fisher

Star Wars fans wanting to pay their respects to Carrie Fisher are learning the actress and author doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When a big name celebrity passes away, it doesn’t take long for flowers or candles to be placed on their star but many are learning the can’t be done for Carrie Fisher.

“I was looking for that too. I didn’t know she didn’t have a star.” “Well she was Princess Leia. She should have a star, right?

Anna Martinez with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says it turns out, no one ever nominated her.

“Once a celebrity passes away, we can only consider them five years after the anniversary of their passing. It’s kind of a mourning period.”

Fisher’s parents, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher each have a star themselves so Martinez says it’s only appropriate for the movie icon to get her own one day.

