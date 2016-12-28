A Man Creates a “Got Fund Me” for Betty White

A man from South Carolina is hoping to stop 2016 from taking yet another Hollywood icon before the new year.

Hundreds of people are donating money to keep Betty White alive.

Demetrios created the “Help protect Betty White from 2016” Go Fund Me a day after Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away… already raising over $4,000.

He says he will use the money to fly to where ever the 90-year-old Golden Girls actress is and keep her safe until January 1st.

And if she says no, he will donate the money to help support future artists in his town.

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC