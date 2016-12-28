Elevated Security For Rose Bowl and Rose Parade

The Rose Parade is going to be the most secure event in the U.S. on Monday with some obvious security measures and others, not so much.

Barricades, metal detectors, K-9 units and over 1,500 (15-hundred) police officers, both in uniform and undercover, will be used to try and prevent attacks similar to what we’ve seen overseas. Police Chief Phillip Sanchez.

“This year in light of the events in Brussels, the Pasadena Police Department has worked to develop strategies and tactics to prevent or otherwise mitigate vehicle incursions.”

The department is working with the U.S Secret Service. Special Agent Rob Savage.

“Many things will be visible and obvious to the public while many other things that we do, are not.”

There will be bag searches at both the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl. You can also expect long lines so you’re recommended to get there as early as possible.

In Pasadena, James Rojas KABC News

James Rojas

