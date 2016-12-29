Carjacking turned to Kidnapping… Child found safe

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 6-year-old girl was found safe today after a suspect stole the running car in which she was left waiting while her mother went into a South Los Angeles laundromat. The vehicle was taken just after 2 p.m. in the 7800 block of Broadway, according to Officer Aareon Jefferson of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. The child was apparently let out of the Lexus sedan and was located safe, but the vehicle and suspect remained outstanding, he said. It was not immediately clear how long it took to find the girl, or where exactly where she was located, but she was reunited with her mother.

CNS-12-29-2016 16:17