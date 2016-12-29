Carjacking turned to Kidnapping… Child found safe

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 6-year-old girl was found safe today after a suspect stole the running car in which she was left waiting while her mother went into a South Los Angeles laundromat. The vehicle was taken just after 2 p.m. in the 7800 block of Broadway, according to Officer Aareon Jefferson of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. The child was apparently let out of the Lexus sedan and was located safe, but the vehicle and suspect remained outstanding, he said. It was not immediately clear how long it took to find the girl, or where exactly where she was located, but she was reunited with her mother.

Los Angeles Population Tops 4 Million for First Time

California's population grew by 0.9 percent in 2016 and is now closing in on 40-million residents. The City of LA grew by 1.3 percent to four million 30-thousand residents, topping four million for the first time.

