Dear world, I wasn’t all bad. Signed, 2016

I know, I know. You’re SO over me. You lost a favorite celebrity. Your Samsung Galaxy exploded. You got really tired of Pokemon Go really fast. But look a little closer. I was also all kinds of awesome – in ways that left you a better place.

THE WORLD

There’s finally peace in Colombia â€¢ Non-violent protests helped impeach a president in South Korea â€¢ Gambia voted out a dictator â€¢ The military no longer rules Myanmar â€¢ Lebanon picked a leader – after 45 tries â€¢ A Pope and a Russian Orthodox patriarch met for the first time in 1,000 years

THE ENVIRONMENT

That big ozone hole over the Antarctic is starting to heal â€¢ India planted 50 million trees — in one day! â€¢ Norway banned deforestation â€¢ The Paris Agreement to limit global warming is now international law

THE US

The high school graduation rate is at its highest â€¢ The teen birth rate kept on falling â€¢ The unemployment rate is the lowest in 10 years â€¢ Americans gave to charity more than ever before

HEALTH

Researchers found new genes that may help cure ALS (thanks ice bucket challenge) â€¢ There’s hope for a new HIV vaccine â€¢ The measles is no more in the Americas â€¢ Sri Lanka proved you can finish off malaria â€¢ China bred good mosquitoes to fight the bad ones â€¢ West Africa is ebola-free (And an experimental vaccine is 100 percent effective)

HUMAN RIGHTS

Gambia and Tanzania banned child marriage â€¢ The death penalty is illegal in more than half the world â€¢ 300 African communities pledged to end female genital mutilation â€¢ A law against ‘honor’ killings finally passed in Pakistan

CONSERVATION

The tiger population rose for the first time in 100 years â€¢ Pandas are endangered no more â€¢ There were only 126 kakapo parrots left in the world; now there are 154! â€¢ Hawaii boasted the largest protected place on the planet

SPORTS

The Cubs finally won the World Series â€¢ Leicester City defied the odds to win the Premier League â€¢ The title-starved Cleveland won the NBA crown â€¢ The Olympic refugee team won our hearts

SPACE

There may be a ninth planet lurking in our solar system â€¢ Juno made it to Jupiter – after five years â€¢ Scientists found an Earth-like planet just 4.2 light years away â€¢ We got serious about putting humans on Mars