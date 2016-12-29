Debbie Reynolds’ life in Hollywood

Highlights from Debbie Reynolds’ career as an actress and singer after her rise to fame in the 1950s.
Dear world, I wasn’t all bad. Signed, 2016

I know, I know. You’re SO over me. You lost a favorite celebrity. Your Samsung Galaxy exploded. You got really tired of Pokemon Go really fast. But look a little closer. I was also all kinds of awesome – in ways that left you a better place.
