Debbie Reynolds’ life in Hollywood

All 8-year-old Joe Maldonado wanted was to keep hanging out with his Cub Scouts friends.
… Continue Reading
2016 is still not done. Before we lost George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds this week, we lost someone who’s probably had just as big an impact on our lives, though you’ve never heard of him:
… Continue Reading
I know, I know. You’re SO over me. You lost a favorite celebrity. Your Samsung Galaxy exploded. You got really tired of Pokemon Go really fast. But look a little closer. I was also all kinds of awesome – in ways that left you a better place.
… Continue Reading
Sikh officers can now wear full turbans in the New York Police Department.
… Continue Reading
A man from South Carolina is hoping to stop 2016 from taking yet another Hollywood icon before the new year.… Continue Reading
Listen to McIntyre In The Morning – Friday 5am – 10am
Listen to Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood Monday – Friday 12pm – 3PM
Listen to the latest podcast from The Peter Tilden Show.
Listen to the latest podcast from The Drive Home