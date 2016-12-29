Marvin Hier with Simon Wiesenthal Center: Kerry’s Speech”Ill-Timed” “Unfortunate”

By Sandy Wells

Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech Wednesday blasting Israel’s settlements in the West Bank as endangering the “two-state solution” was “unfortunate” and “ill-timed,” says Rabbi Marvin Hier, Founder and Dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.

“It’s almost unprecedented that in weeks before a new president is taking office and will be in charge of the foreign policy directions of our country, to drop something like that from an outgoing administration. They could have done that three months ago. Why do it in the weeks before?  But more, the fundamentals of the issue itself, what the secretary dwelt on is settlements. People watching or listening would think that that is the only obstacle to Middle East peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis is settlements.”

Hier says the whole approach to the problem is a “misdirection.”  He says the real obstacle to the “two-state solution” is the leadership of the Palestinians in Gaza.

“The United Nations has discussed the word settlements for almost 20 years. They keep talking on the subject of settlements and pushing the notion that it’s an obstacle to peace in the Middle East.  Not once in the history of the United Nations has the Security Council convened a meeting where the agenda would be the following: We know that Hamas, a terrorist organization, is in charge in Gaza, where one million, 800,000 Palestinians live. How do we dislodge Hamas from Gaza? Because you have two separate Palestinians states, one in Ramala under Mahmoud Abbas, the other in Gaza that doesn’t talk to Mahmoud Abbas. He hasn’t visited Gaza in almost nine years, because Hamas is committed to the total destruction of the State of Israel.”

Hier was a guest on the McIntyre in the Morning Show on 790 KABC.

 

 

 

