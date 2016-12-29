Study: Free Market Solutions Should Replace Obamacare

Republicans vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act once Donald Trump is in the White House.  The question becomes, what will replace it?

Republicans vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act once Donald Trump is in the White House.  The question becomes, what will replace it? Avik Roy, President of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, argues that free markets are the answer. “You can do all the things that Obamacare claims to do — cover people…Continue Reading

Dear world, I wasn’t all bad. Signed, 2016

I know, I know. You’re SO over me. You lost a favorite celebrity. Your Samsung Galaxy exploded. You got really tired of Pokemon Go really fast. But look a little closer. I was also all kinds of awesome – in ways that left you a better place.
