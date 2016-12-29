Study: Free Market Solutions Should Replace Obamacare

Avik Roy, President of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, argues that free markets are the answer.

“You can do all the things that Obamacare claims to do — cover people with pre-existing conditions, cover the uninsured — but does it in a way that puts patients and consumers in charge of their own healthcare dollars instead of the government or insurance companies.”

Roy details his plan in “Transcending Obamacare: How Medicaid Fails the Poor.” It suggests that the Affordable Care Act has compounded a failed system of socialized healthcare that’s been in place in the U.S. for decades.

“The whole point of the plan is to move away from this ‘Great Society,’ ‘New Deal’ era system, in which you don’t control your own healthcare dollars the way you control the dollars you spend on an automobile or your house or food or smartphones. We buy all those things ourselves. We buy auto insurance, we buy life insurance, home owner’s insurance. We do all those things ourselves. We don’t expect to get it from the government. We don’t get it from our employer.”

He defends his plan against critics who suggest that it will take away healthcare from millions of Americans.

“I don’t think the argument should be take things away from people. I think the argument should be that government-run healthcare isn’t good healthcare. And if you give people more control of their healthcare dollars, the quality of that healthcare would be better.”

Roy says that money already earmarked for healthcare is not being used wisely.

“The government in the United States – state, local and federal combined – we spend about $1.5 trillion a year subsidizing healthcare. On a per capita basis, that’s more than almost any other country in the world. So we have enough money sloshing around government coffers to make sure that everyone has adequate healthcare. The problem is that we spend that money so incredibly inefficiently that we don’t actually serve the people that need help.”

“Free markets can do more to deliver high-quality healthcare than the government can,” he adds.

You can read the full report at www.FREOPP.com.

