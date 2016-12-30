Hannah’s Home provides help for pregnant women, young mothers

Tania Rogers

pregnant

Alexis Jones remembers how dire her situation really was.

“I was almost homeless basically, and so I found this just in time to come here,” said Alexis.

Alexis says Hannah’s Home in Tequesta put her life back on the right track. With no place to call home while pregnant, the organization welcomed her with open arms.

“Very thankful and I am so happy that I found this place everybody is so nice, positive and open hearted.”

Pregnant women or women with their babies live at the home.

“I had a passion to help young women who are in pregnancy and felt crisis in their life and they had no support, no help,” said Carol Beresford, Hannah’s Home founder.

Hannah’s Home helps women transition to independent living. Whether it’s finishing their education or finding a job.

“And not have to depend on the system to take care of them, to be citizens and be able to get out there, feel important,” said Beresford.

The organization is also expanding. Beth Fike is the executive director for Hannah’s Home.

“Currently we are building another four bedrooms and a child care center which we are really excited about. As you can see in our current home, the baby things take up a lot of space.” More planning is in the works. “Build a two story home that would house between 14 to 16 young ladies and also a chapel which would be built west of where we are and up front a home for a caretaker,” Fike said.

Women like Alexis who need help are grateful, “This is a great place.”

Hannah’s Home of South Florida helps women ages 18 to 26. For more information go to hannahshomesf.org or call 561-277-9823.

Investigators: Senate cafeteria workers stiffed over $1M in wages

By Theodore Schleifer
CNN
Hundreds of US Senate cafeteria workers were wrongfully denied over $1 million in wages, according to a new federal investigation.
The US Department of Labor said Friday that the company Restaurant Associates and a subcontractor had stiffed 674 employees by classifying them in lower-wage categories, while also requiring them to work before the scheduled start time without proper pay or overtime.
“Workers in the restaurant industry are among the lowest-paid workers in our economy,” said the Labor Department’s David Weil. “Most struggle to afford life’s basic expenses and pay their bills; they shouldn’t have to deal with paychecks that don’t accurately reflect their hard work and the wages to which they are legally entitled.”
Investigators said Restaurant Associates violated the McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act. Its subcontractor, Personnel Plus, flouted just the former.
The Labor Department said it is considering debarring the companies from future federal government contracts.
What’s with the 2016 Celebrity Die-Off?

By Sandy Wells KABC News George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Glenn Frey, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder …. the list goes on.  For many people, 2016 seems to have produced an unusually large number of celebrity deaths. But an expert says our collective psychology may be playing a trick…Continue Reading

