‘Transformers’ look-alike could save lives

By Theodore Schleifer
CNN
Hundreds of US Senate cafeteria workers were wrongfully denied over $1 million in wages, according to a new federal investigation.
The US Department of Labor said Friday that the company Restaurant Associates and a subcontractor had stiffed 674 employees by classifying them in lower-wage categories, while also requiring them to work before the scheduled start time without proper pay or overtime.
“Workers in the restaurant industry are among the lowest-paid workers in our economy,” said the Labor Department’s David Weil. “Most struggle to afford life’s basic expenses and pay their bills; they shouldn’t have to deal with paychecks that don’t accurately reflect their hard work and the wages to which they are legally entitled.”
Investigators said Restaurant Associates violated the McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act. Its subcontractor, Personnel Plus, flouted just the former.
The Labor Department said it is considering debarring the companies from future federal government contracts.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.… Continue Reading
By Sandy Wells KABC News George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Glenn Frey, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder …. the list goes on. For many people, 2016 seems to have produced an unusually large number of celebrity deaths. But an expert says our collective psychology may be playing a trick…… Continue Reading
For some college-bound students distressed by the election of Donald Trump, Canada is the answer. Colleges from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website traffic from the US have been surging since Trump’s victory. Lara Godoff, a 17-year-old from Napa, California, said she scrapped any notion of staying in the U.S. the day after…… Continue Reading
An 88-year-old Ohio grandpa is gaining online fame after a denture mishap while playing the popular game “Speak Out.”
… Continue Reading
From pundits and prognosticators to political party people and the principals themselves, no one could have predicted it.
… Continue Reading
Listen to McIntyre In The Morning – Friday 5am – 10am
Listen to Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood Monday – Friday 12pm – 3PM
Listen to the latest podcast from The Peter Tilden Show.
Listen to the latest podcast from The Drive Home