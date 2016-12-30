What’s with the 2016 Celebrity Die-Off?

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Glenn Frey, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder …. the list goes on.  For many people, 2016 seems to have produced an unusually large number of celebrity deaths. But an expert says our collective psychology may be playing a trick on us.

“There’s a phenomenon that explains why we think 2016 is the year that all celebrities died except for Keith Richards and Betty White,” says Greg Laden, a biological anthropologist and writer for ScienceBlogs.com. “We’ve added something to our language recently: The idea that a year can kill you. People are saying, ‘Stop it 2016. What are you doing, 2016? Stop killing my beloved celebrities, 2016.’ ”

Laden says the notion that a year can be a determining factor in whether a famous person will live or die is amplified by social media.

“Once you get something added to our language in social networking or any area where people are talking to each other, it then takes on its own life and becomes a more potent force for actually shaping our conceptions about how things work around us.”

Laden says when people die that you didn’t expect were old enough to die, the impact on the public imagination is greater.  And then there’s the election of Donald Trump as president.

“This is an extreme year and that has changed the way everybody feels about everything. It may not matter that some people are sad versus happy about the election. It’s just that people are emotionally charged up. In a way, you could argue that celebrities dying is almost a distraction.”

Laden was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show.

Investigators: Senate cafeteria workers stiffed over $1M in wages

Investigators: Senate cafeteria workers stiffed over $1M in wages

By Theodore Schleifer
CNN
Hundreds of US Senate cafeteria workers were wrongfully denied over $1 million in wages, according to a new federal investigation.
The US Department of Labor said Friday that the company Restaurant Associates and a subcontractor had stiffed 674 employees by classifying them in lower-wage categories, while also requiring them to work before the scheduled start time without proper pay or overtime.
“Workers in the restaurant industry are among the lowest-paid workers in our economy,” said the Labor Department’s David Weil. “Most struggle to afford life’s basic expenses and pay their bills; they shouldn’t have to deal with paychecks that don’t accurately reflect their hard work and the wages to which they are legally entitled.”
Investigators said Restaurant Associates violated the McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act. Its subcontractor, Personnel Plus, flouted just the former.
The Labor Department said it is considering debarring the companies from future federal government contracts.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.Continue Reading

What’s with the 2016 Celebrity Die-Off?

What’s with the 2016 Celebrity Die-Off?

By Sandy Wells KABC News George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Glenn Frey, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder …. the list goes on.  For many people, 2016 seems to have produced an unusually large number of celebrity deaths. But an expert says our collective psychology may be playing a trick…Continue Reading

Fear of Trump Drives H.S. Grads to Canadian Colleges

Fear of Trump Drives H.S. Grads to Canadian Colleges

For some college-bound students distressed by the election of Donald Trump, Canada is the answer. Colleges from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website traffic from the US have been surging since Trump’s victory. Lara Godoff, a 17-year-old from Napa, California, said she scrapped any notion of staying in the U.S. the day after…Continue Reading

Podcast

Headlines