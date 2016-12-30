What’s with the 2016 Celebrity Die-Off?

By Sandy Wells

George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, Glenn Frey, Florence Henderson, Gene Wilder …. the list goes on. For many people, 2016 seems to have produced an unusually large number of celebrity deaths. But an expert says our collective psychology may be playing a trick on us.

“There’s a phenomenon that explains why we think 2016 is the year that all celebrities died except for Keith Richards and Betty White,” says Greg Laden, a biological anthropologist and writer for ScienceBlogs.com. “We’ve added something to our language recently: The idea that a year can kill you. People are saying, ‘Stop it 2016. What are you doing, 2016? Stop killing my beloved celebrities, 2016.’ ”

Laden says the notion that a year can be a determining factor in whether a famous person will live or die is amplified by social media.

“Once you get something added to our language in social networking or any area where people are talking to each other, it then takes on its own life and becomes a more potent force for actually shaping our conceptions about how things work around us.”

Laden says when people die that you didn’t expect were old enough to die, the impact on the public imagination is greater. And then there’s the election of Donald Trump as president.

“This is an extreme year and that has changed the way everybody feels about everything. It may not matter that some people are sad versus happy about the election. It’s just that people are emotionally charged up. In a way, you could argue that celebrities dying is almost a distraction.”

