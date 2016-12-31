Mom Dies, 2 Daughters Injured After Falling from Ski Lift in Colorado

A mother and her two daughter fell from a ski lift at Ski Granby Ranch in Colorado Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the fall killed the mother injured her two daughters.… Continue Reading
For the first time in the United States, New York City issued a birth certificate reading “intersex” in the gender field.… Continue Reading
Alexis Jones remembers how dire her situation really was.… Continue Reading
Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration is protesting.… Continue Reading
By Theodore Schleifer
CNN
Hundreds of US Senate cafeteria workers were wrongfully denied over $1 million in wages, according to a new federal investigation.
The US Department of Labor said Friday that the company Restaurant Associates and a subcontractor had stiffed 674 employees by classifying them in lower-wage categories, while also requiring them to work before the scheduled start time without proper pay or overtime.
“Workers in the restaurant industry are among the lowest-paid workers in our economy,” said the Labor Department’s David Weil. “Most struggle to afford life’s basic expenses and pay their bills; they shouldn’t have to deal with paychecks that don’t accurately reflect their hard work and the wages to which they are legally entitled.”
Investigators said Restaurant Associates violated the McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act. Its subcontractor, Personnel Plus, flouted just the former.
The Labor Department said it is considering debarring the companies from future federal government contracts.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
