LA Continues to Allow Developers to Deport its Middle Class

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Why is the LA City Council aiding and abetting the virtual deportation of the middle class out of the city? The answer, says Coalition to Preserve LA Director Jill Stewart, is that developers are calling the shots and the council members are happy to oblige. In backroom meetings, developers have proved adept at fooling council members into signing on to deals that heat up real estate speculation push the middle class out of their homes.

“They get rolled by these global financiers and developers every time and they walk away saying they got a good deal. They’re not getting good deals. They have to stop doing this in private. This is a public process of planning LA and having public hearings and deciding what LA should become.”

Stewart says Los Angeles is not growing according to any plan, but is just letting developers call the shots. Angelenos are left to live with a shrinking pool of affordable housing and lack of adequate roads and infrastructure to handle new luxury high rises that replace affordable houses and apartments.

But people may be waking up.

One luxury tower was stopped in its tracks this week. Councilman Paul Koretz reversed his earlier position and withdrew his support for a 20-story luxury tower being pushed by developer Rick Caruso at Olympic Boulevard and Barrington in West LA. The location is already plagued by traffic gridlock during rush hours. And the proposed structure violated zoning law height restrictions by 190 feet.

Stewart was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko. Her organization is behind Measure S, which seeks to enforce existing zoning laws and push back against mega-luxury tower construction. You can learn more at VoteYesOnS.org