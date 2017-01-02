Will New Minimum Wage Hikes Push Out More California Businesses?

By Sandy Wells

Minimum wages are starting to climb after decades of remaining flat or declining in real terms. The latest round of mandatory increases are putting the pinch on many businesses, driving a many to relocate to less-regulated states.

Competitive Edge Research and Communication CEO John Nienstedt says the rise of San Diego’s minimum wage is not the only thing pushing his company to move from that city to Texas.

“There’s also regulations that California has adopted that are continuing to strangle small businesses. And in San Diego they passed a little bit of a ‘bonus’ on family-owned businesses, which is a sick leave policy where employees get five days sick, regardless, after they put in 30 hours. So, it’s just become a lot harder to do business in California and San Diego.”

Nienstedt says his first job was a minimum wage one, delivering pizzas. He wonders how young people today will get their start in the job market.

“That’s how we got our feet wet, got a little experience. Those jobs are going away in California to the extent a company can move them.”

