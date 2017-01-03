CA Employers Drown in Sea of New laws

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

There are more than 900 new laws going into effect this year in California. Many are aimed at employers. Adam Abrams, an employment attorney with the firm Epstein Becker Green, which represents employers, says there’s a lot for their clients to keep track of.

“The biggest issue in my mind is the very nature of all the different laws and the inability of the average employer, who’s not got an expert employment attorney on retainer following these things and talking to him on a daily basis, really to track the varied nuances between some of these laws.”

Not only has the state raised the minimum wage, but so have 20 other cities in the state. And then there’s sick leave.

“We represent employers who have operations throughout the state and for a short period of time they couldn’t have one policy that was lawful and applicable in each of their locations because of the different ways the different cities had treated sick leave.”

Abrams says well-meaning politicians often don’t realize that their new laws can wreak havoc on employers who in many cases already offer better benefits than those being imposed by a local municipality or the state.

Abrams was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.