Faith Johnson Sworn in as Dallas County District Attorney

Chris Skupien

It’s another historic first at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in Dallas.

Back in 2015, Judge Susan Hawk became the first female Dallas County District Attorney. On Monday, the Honorable Faith Johnson became the county’s first black female DA.

She’ll be in charge of a large group of assistant district attorneys and investigators, and promises to do her best.

“I will do everything I can,” Johnson said during her remarks, “to prove worthy of his trust.”

Yeah, it was Governor Greg Abbott who appointed Judge Johnson to the hot seat. She replaces Judge Hawk, who resigned back in September to focus on her mental health.

Hawk served less than half of the four-year term she was elected to. Johnson will serve the second half, and says she intends to run to keep the gig in 2018.

“I’m running,” Johnson told reporters at a brief press conference. “I’m running hard, and I’m gonna run hard, fast, and furious.”

In the meantime though, she knows she’s got her work cut out for her following Judge Hawk’s controversial time as DA.

“I think people have developed a sense of distrust,” said Johnson. “They’re concerned with, you know, ‘Can we really find somebody who’s strong, who’s gonna lead us and look after us?’ And I believe that I’m that person.” “I’m here to serve the people of Dallas County, and I’m excited about that.”

Hey, sounds good to us! But only time will tell if the governor’s faith was well-placed.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.