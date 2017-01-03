Garcetti Unveils LADWP Customer Bill of Rights

Trying to rebuild credibility, Mayor Eric Garcetti is introducing a “customer Bill of Rights” so if the Department of Water and Power messes up, it pays up.

The mayor is hoping rebates and incentives will keep the LADWP in check.

“If your bill is more than three times its average and that’s on us, you also get $25 on us, for you.” “Making sure that every single DWP customer has the highest level of service.”

Garcetti says if the customer Bill of Rights is approved by the board of commissioners, call wait times would be no longer than three minutes and they would experience no more than one unplanned power outage a year on average.

But, Jack Humphreville with the DWP Advocacy Committee is very skeptical.

“It just doesn’t smell right. Yes, incentives sound great but there’s some cooties in here. They will be able to jam though all sorts of rate increases that will be directed to homeowners.”

If approved, it will go into effect next month.





—

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC