California Hires Eric Holder to Fight Deportations of Illegals

Democratic lawmakers in the California legislature have retained former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to help in any legal battles with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Last month, leaders of both houses introduced bills to protect undocumented immigrants from anticipated efforts by a Trump administration to increase deportations. In addition, Democratic Governor Jerry Brown has made combating climate change a priority for the state.

Read more here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/california-lawmakers-hire-holder-fights-trump-york-times-114425620.html