Dylann Roof: ‘There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically’

“There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically,” convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof told jurors Wednesday as the sentencing phase of his federal trial began.
… Continue Reading
An NAACP sit-in to protest the nomination of US Sen. Jeff Sessions as US attorney general ended late Tuesday when six people were arrested at Sessions’ Mobile, Alabama, office.… Continue Reading
By Laura Jarrett CNN President-elect Donald Trump and chef Geoffrey Zakarian are at an impasse in settlement talks regarding their lawsuit over Zakarian’s cancellation of a restaurant at the Trump Hotel and told a judge Tuesday they are ready to set a trial date. Attorneys for Trump and Zakarian appeared in DC Superior Court Tuesday…… Continue Reading
As Donald Trump prepares to disentangle himself from his sprawling business interests he’ll have at least two key allies by his side in Washington: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.… Continue Reading
House rules package will allow members to be fined; stemmed from last year’s sit-in on the floor… Continue Reading
Listen to McIntyre In The Morning – Friday 5am – 10am
Listen to Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood Monday – Friday 12pm – 3PM
Listen to the latest podcast from The Peter Tilden Show.
Listen to the latest podcast from The Drive Home