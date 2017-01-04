Dylann Roof: ‘There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically’

“There’s nothing wrong with me psychologically,” convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof told jurors Wednesday as the sentencing phase of his federal trial began.

Roof is representing himself in this phase of the trial as jurors weigh whether to give him a death sentence.

During his brief opening statement, Roof was calm and quiet. Three people who’d been sitting in the section of the courtroom reserved for friends and family of the victims walked out as he spoke. One said, “This is all crap” as he left.

Roof, wearing a gray knit sweater and speaking so softly that people in the courtroom strained to hear him, told jurors to disregard the arguments his attorneys made in the earlier phase of the trial.

“Anything you heard from my lawyers in the last phase, I ask you to forget it,” he said. “That’s the last thing.”