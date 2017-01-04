LA vs. SF battle over star museum

James Rojas, KABC News

The rivalry between Los Angeles and San Francisco will intensify this month as George Lucas gets closer to deciding where his highly coveted museum will call home.

George Lucas is a collector of film memorabilia with over 30,000 pieces including storyboards and costumes from movies like E.T., The Lord of the Rings and yes, Star Wars. Mayor Eric Garcetti says naturally, that belongs here.

“This is the creative capital of the world, this is where you can reach more young people that I know the Lucas’ believe in inspiring so we have been working very hard behind the scenes.”

Both LA and San Francisco have approved plans for the museum so now all we can do is wait to see where George wants to go. Either to Treasure Island in Northern California or here at Exposition Park.