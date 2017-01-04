Opioid Abuse Target of New California Law

By Sandy Wells
KABC News

A new California law went into effect this year that targets opioid abuse by cracking down on “doctor shopping.” State Senator Ricardo Lara of (D-Bell Gardens) wrote the law requiring doctors who prescribe opioids to check the Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System, or CURES, before writing a prescription for a patient.

“We’ve had the system since 1996, but it wasn’t a mandatory symptom. It is now mandatory for doctors to consult the database before issuing Schedule II, III and IV drugs.”

If a doctor is suspected of writing prescriptions to a patient who is already has a prescription for the same drug with another doctor, then the Medical Board can take a look at that doctor’s record.

“We have to change the practice of the first thing we go for, whether as a patient or a doctor, is to seek these opioids,” says Senator Lara. “We’ve seen that in other states that have these mandatory checks – the doctor shopping has tremendously lessened.”

Senator Lara was a guest on 790 KABCs McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.

