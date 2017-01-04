Virulent Infection Afflicts Venice Beach Homeless

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

There’s a dangerous infection going around at Venice Beach. The MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) infection is caused by a type of staph bacteria that’s become resistant to many of the antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections. Mark Ryavec, Founder of the Venice Stakeholders Association, says there have been six cases reported among Venice’s homeless.

“It is of the symptoms of packing all of these folks together in highly unsanitary conditions. I’ve called, for a long time, to rapidly re-house these folks, however it can be done, and to break up these encampments, because they are such highly toxic breeding grounds both for disease and for crime.”

Ryavexc says Lava Mae, a San Francisco-based service that provides free showers for homeless people, brought the issue to the attention of Los Angeles County health officials by reporting there were people with MRSA using their showers.

Ryavec says getting the homeless off the streets is a critical issue for public health. And he is running for City Council in Council District 11, “because the incumbent just turns a blind eye and actually is making it worse by enabling people to stay on the street, not moving quickly to get people off the street.”

