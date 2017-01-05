Darrell Issa: Combating Outsourcing of High Tech Jobs

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Congress is taking action to stop the outsourcing of jobs to foreign nationals with high skills.

Rep. Darrell Issa’s (R-Calif.) bill is called the “Protect and Grow American Jobs Act.”

“It’s a bipartisan bill with members of both parties from all over the country who recognize that our use of what’s called H1B – high-skilled immigration visas have in fact been abused over the years. Right there in Los Angeles, Southern California Edison literally had their high-skilled 110-thousand-dollar-a-year average salary individuals train their replacements, who came from India. We need to end that.”

Issa wants the country to focus on recruiting workers from overseas who will add to America’s technical competitiveness.

“We can end that (abuse) by fixing the program so that the only people who come through H1B visas are very high-skilled, high-paid individuals who actually help us create jobs, not replacement workers who cause our own workers to be laid off.”

Issa was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.