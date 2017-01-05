Talladega Will March for Trump

The Talladega Marching Tornadoes will participate in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade, Talladega College President Billy Hawkins announced today. The decision follows several days of controversy after the historically black college initially accepted an invitation to perform, with critics saying the move amounts to support for President-elect Donald Trump — who made some comments during the presidential campaign that were widely viewed as disparaging to people of color and immigrants.

Read More Here: http://www.ajc.com/news/talladega-college-band-marches-toward-trump-inauguration/ZOHC0XozObqMstKQ2fNULP/

Dem senator cautions GOP on Obamacare repeal

By Daniella Diaz CNN Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Wednesday Republicans should be worried about the effects repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, will have on Americans who rely on it. “If they want to, they can rip apart the entire health care system. They have the votes in the House, they have…Continue Reading

