Woman Sues Nestle Over Half-Filled Box of Raisinets

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-10-58-48-am

A woman is suing over her half empty box of movie theater candy.

We’ve all been there. Paying a lot for movie theater candy and not feeling like we’re getting our money’s worth. Now, a woman from California is taking Nestle to court after buying Raisinets.

“Laws are there to protect consumers and it sounds like she wants to take advantage of her rights as a consumer.”

But, KABC Legal Analyst Royal Oakes asks if litigation really is the best remedy.

“As opposed to writing to the company, going to the Better Business Bureau, going online, boycotting them, as opposed to filing a lawsuit.”

The class action lawsuit over the half-filled box of chocolate-coated raisins is seeking $5-million dollars.


James Rojas
Field Reporter
TalkRadio 790 KABC

