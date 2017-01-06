Apple cuts Tim Cook’s pay 15% for missing sales goals

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Tilikum, the killer whale involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010, has died, Sea World reported Friday.

The Obama economy closed out with a low 4.7% unemployment rate.

By Sandy Wells KABC News The hacking scandal is getting a big play in Washington with Trump pitted against the intelligence community over its claim that Russian hackers tried to change the outcome of the US election in favor of the Republican. Former CIA Director James Woolsey, who was an advisor for the Trump team
US intelligence has identified the go-betweens the Russians used to provide stolen emails to WikiLeaks, according to US officials familiar with the classified intelligence report that was presented to President Barack Obama on Thursday.
New research suggests that repealing two major provisions of Obamacare without replacing them right away could cost the nation 3 million jobs and trigger negative economic impacts that would extend far beyond the health care industry.
