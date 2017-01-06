At least 9 wounded in airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale

By Rene Marsh and Catherine E. Shoichet
CNN
At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.
Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.
Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.
Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.
Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.
“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked,” Messina told CNN over Instagram.
In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.
There are four terminals at the airport.
Developing story – more to come

