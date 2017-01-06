California’s Growing Problem: There’s No Place Like Home, Literally

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

A severe housing crunch is driving home prices through the roof.

California Director of Housing and Community Development Ben Metcalf says his organization has just released a new report on the state’s housing situation.

“The bottom line is we’re just not building enough houses in California. We’re building about 80,000 homes annually – that’s been our rate over the last ten years. What our data shows is we need to be building about 100,000 more units per year.”

Metcalf says most of the population growth in the state, about 75 percent, is generated by the home-grown population.

“We haven’t figured out how to support our kids. Part of it is, if we want to see the kind of economic prosperity that we have enjoyed in recent years, we’re just not going to do it without solving the housing problem. Mckinsey Global (Institute), a big consulting firm put out a report a few months ago, that said we’re losing like 6 percent of Gross Domestic Product for the State of California just because we’re so behind on housing production.”

The shortage is showing up on the market as modest homes sell at premium prices – well above the reach of middle class families.

“We used to build a lot more homes. If you go back to the 60s and 70s, we were actually producing close to 180,000 homes per year. That’s what we project we need going forward.”

One problem is that it is harder to find the space to build.

“The zoning envelope has shrunk significantly. Your entitlements in terms of homes you can build on a lot is much lower. That’s particularly true in L.A.”

Metcalf says additional paperwork and environmental regulations have lengthened the amount of time it takes to build a home by about 30 percent.

