CHP: Standoff Shuts Down Road to Vegas (I-15)

The California Highway Patrol says a standoff with a pursuit suspect caused the shut down of Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert between the town of Baker and the Nevada state line. Officer Adam Carmichall says there was a short pursuit early today, the suspect stopped on the median and for hours refused to get out of the vehicle. There’s no immediate information on what led to the pursuit. I-15 is the main route across the Mojave for travel between Southern California and Las Vegas.

Read More: http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-15-freeway-closed-barstow-las-vegas-pursuit-20170106-story.html

Former CIA Chief: Flap Over Russian Hacking Overblown

By Sandy Wells KABC News The hacking scandal is getting a big play in Washington with Trump pitted against the intelligence community over its claim that Russian hackers tried to change the outcome of the US election in favor of the Republican. Former CIA Director James Woolsey, who was an advisor for the Trump team…Continue Reading

