CHP: Standoff Shuts Down Road to Vegas (I-15)

The California Highway Patrol says a standoff with a pursuit suspect caused the shut down of Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert between the town of Baker and the Nevada state line. Officer Adam Carmichall says there was a short pursuit early today, the suspect stopped on the median and for hours refused to get out of the vehicle. There’s no immediate information on what led to the pursuit. I-15 is the main route across the Mojave for travel between Southern California and Las Vegas.

