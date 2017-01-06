LAX Baggage Claim Security

Some picking up their luggage at the LAX baggage claim are a bit surprised by the heightened security.

This man is just learning about the shooting that happened at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

“You see all the texts coming through when we get off the plane and the news alerts and all that.”

He’s well aware of the security you have to go through to get on the plane but says there should also be more at the baggage claim where anyone can just walk in.

“I mean you go overseas, you go to Europe, they got armed guards all over the place, guys with assault rifles and if there’s a presence of force, you’re going to really detour people from doing stuff like that.”

LAX Police have beefed up security with additional K-9 units and officers carrying rifles.

At LAX, James Rojas KABC News

—

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC