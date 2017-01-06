Mexican Senators Visit LA Promising To Help California’s Economy

Four Mexican senators are visiting Los Angeles, promising to help California during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Senator Ben Hueso of San Diego says by working with state leaders from south of the border, it will help California’s economy.

“We’re concerned that there are certain political strategies that might be employed on Washington that might work against our state. And those are very legitimate concerns based on actions and comments that have been made.”

Mexican Senator Armando Rios Piter not only talked about protecting each other’s economies but also each other’s citizens.

“We can work together because we share constituencies. They represent people from the state of Jalisco. From the state of Oaxaca.”

Hueso is working on a trade memorandum between California and Mexico but couldn’t give any specific details.

James Rojas

KABC News