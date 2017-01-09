Conway fires back at Meryl Streep, Hollywood

Kellyanne Conway and CNN’s Chris Cuomo discuss Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes acceptance speech, which was highly critical of President-elect Trump.
… Continue Reading
Thousands of tech companies descended on Las Vegas for CES 2017 this week to show off what they think you’ll buy in the coming year.… Continue Reading
An eyewitness and near victim of the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport described how his backpack and laptop may have spared his life from the gunman’s rampage Friday afternoon.… Continue Reading
The least expensive drink, the bourbon-based “Romanesque Revival,” costs $24, while the bar’s namesake cocktail, comprised of rye, vodka, raw Kumamoto oysters and Royal Ossetra caviar, goes for $100.… Continue Reading
President-elect Donald Trump downplayed Russia’s role in the election after a briefing with top US intelligence officials, even as a declassified report of their conclusions pointed definitively at Vladimir Putin.… Continue Reading
Listen to McIntyre In The Morning – Friday 5am – 10am
Listen to Dr. Drew and Mike Catherwood Monday – Friday 12pm – 3PM
Listen to the latest podcast from The Peter Tilden Show.
Listen to the latest podcast from The Drive Home