Downtown Los Angeles is undergoing its largest construction boom in nearly a century. It’s driven by foreign investment that’s adding thousands of residences, construction jobs and a multitude of shops and restaurants. To find a time of greater construction you’d have to go back to the Roaring ’20s, when many of downtown’s most famous historic buildings were built, including the Biltmore Hotel and City Hall.

Read More: http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-downtown-boom-20161130-story.html