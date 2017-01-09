L.A. Could See $11-billion-dollar economic boost from 2024 Summer Olympics

A new study shows not only can Los Angeles financially support hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics, but that we would see an economic boost.

Unlike Paris and and Budapest, Los Angeles has the infrastructure and venues to host the Olympics, saving billions. That’s according to a study out of UC Riverside.

“We don’t have to worry about that here in L.A. We’ve already got that so we’re pretty much looking at the economic benefits from operating the Olympics. The before, during and after.”

Economist Robert Kleinhenz.

“All of those activities surrounding the athletes and the visitors, we expect that to translate into upwards of a $11-billion dollars in total output generated for the local economy.”

Los Angeles is submitting it’s Olympic bid early next month along with Paris and Budapest.

James Rojas

Field Reporter