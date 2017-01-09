New Approach to Treating Alzheimer’s Disease Replicates Life As It was 60 Years Ago

By Sandy Wells

KABC news

There’s a new therapy that helps Alzheimer’s patients. Scott Tarde, CEO of George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Center in San Diego, says the approach will be focused on creating a living space based on experiencing the world as it was 60 years ago at a center called Town Square.

“Reminiscence therapy is a type of therapy that has been proven to make some powerful inroads when it comes to the treatment, if you will, on a day to day basis of Alzheimer’s Disease. Specifically, how that works, and what it has shown is reminiscence therapy really reduces agitation, improves mood and improves sleep quality, all of which are major factors when your dealing with the challenges of facing Alzheimer’s Disease. When you think about Town Square, really, what it is, is a complete, immersive environment that’s designed around a 1950s, 1960s time period, specifically from 1953 to 1961 is period that we’re after.”

Tarde says it helps open up the long-term memories of the patients by bringing them to a place that looks like the world looked when they were in their 20s.

“Long term memory is preserved in Alzheimer’s Disease. If you can create an environment where memories are triggered from that time period, where people had their most specific memories, we’re talking about things like having their first job, graduating high school, graduating college, getting married, having children; the idea is to unlock some of memories in an environment that replicates that time period for them.”

Dr. George G. Glenner was a pioneering scientist who discovered the beta amyloid protein linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

