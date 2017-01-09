Why “La La Land” Stole the Golden Globe Awards and Streep Stole the Show

By Sandy Wells

“Manchester by the Sea” did not quite live up to expectations at the 74th Golden Globes Sunday. Editor and Senior Vice President of Variety Tim Gray says “La La Land” – which won a record number of awards – proved better suited to the times we’re living in.

” ‘Manchester by the Sea’ it’s very well done, but it’s two hours and it just keeps getting more depressing as it goes on. And the more you find out about these characters – it’s like ‘Oh my God.’ Everyone in 2016 felt pretty beat up. I mean whether it was exhaustion from the election, terrorism, economic woes. It’s kind of like the last thing you want is more depression. It’s kind of not surprising that ‘La La Land ‘ is meeting such success. Not everyone likes it, but people who do like it, love it.”

Gray says, ultimately it’s the ‘what are the actors going to say?’ suspense that draws the audience.

“Just to hear people talking about how great their co-workers were, you think ‘yeah yeah yeah.’ You look for something spontaneous. And the Meryl Streep speech pushed a lot of buttons. I mean, I think people are writing more about her than they are about ‘La La Land.’ ”

