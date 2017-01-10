Internet goes crazy over ‘buff ref’

54-year-old Mike Defee, a referee at the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson, stole the show with his arm muscles.
Pence menagerie lands in Washington

Pence menagerie lands in Washington

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his family — including cats Pickle and Oreo, plus bunny Marlon Bundo — traveled Monday from Indiana to Andrews Air Force Base aboard an Air Force 737, which will officially be known as Air Force Two once Pence is sworn in.Continue Reading

Podcast

Headlines