LA is Crappy Job Central

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Los Angeles is the place to go to become a movie star, right? Or perhaps a real estate tycoon. It also has become “The Bad Jobs Capitol of the U.S.” That’s according to Harold Meyerson, Executive Editor of The American Prospect and former executive editor of the LA Weekly.

“L.A. once was a center of, back in the day, particularly aerospace manufacturing during the Cold War, auto manufacturing, and almost all of that is gone. And those were the blue collar jobs that offered decent pay. We haven’t gotten wiped out like the industrial Mid-West, where the jobs disappeared and really nothing took their place. We’ve created a heck of a lot of retail and service jobs that pay 20-thousand, 25-thousand a year … and with what prices are like in Los Angeles, that really isn’t enough to do anything but sort of scrape by and double up in apartments and triple up in apartments and things like that. So, it’s a real problem for the city and the county and the general area of Los Angeles.”

Los Angeles, says Meyerson, has also been hit by global competition and automation, along with immigration, which all play a role in driving down the number of good jobs and the level of wages.

“We can’t really conjure up what it would take to revive a really vibrant middle part of the economy. It’s not peculiar to L.A. This is what’s going on in advanced industrial economies.”

And the trend does not bode well for the future.

“The political stability and decency of lots of countries depends on having a pretty vibrant middle class, which I’m afraid we don’t have any more, like when I was a kid growing up in L.A.”

Meyerson was a guest on 790 KABC’s McIntyre in the Morning Show with Doug McIntyre and Rob Marinko.