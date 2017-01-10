Love Triangle May Have Led Woman To Frame Another

It’s like something out of a movie. An Orange County woman is accused of framing her husband’s ex-fiancee to get her sent to prison.

Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer says his former client, Angela Diaz, faked being a victim because she needed attention.

“She came to the Anaheim Police Department reporting that Michelle Hadley was sending threatening email messages and was responding to rape fantasy solicitation on Craigslist and actually sending men to Angela’s home.”

Michelle Hadley was arrested after weeks of accusations and fake evidence. But, after months of investigating, Zimmer says police found out Diaz was behind the whole thing.

Hadley was eventually released while Diaz was arrested on Friday in Phoenix.

—

James Rojas

Field Reporter

TalkRadio 790 KABC