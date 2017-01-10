Proposed Bill Aims To Raise Maximum Age of Provisional Driver’s Licenses

A proposed law would increase the age of those required to have a provisional driver’s license from 18 to 21. Some say this is just another step to treat adults like children.

Assembly Bill 63 would make it so those under 21 who just got their license, can’t drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. the first year. Scott Shackford with Reason-dot-com says this takes away civil liberties from adults.

“The idea that the government can tell these people they can only drive under certain circumstances, under certain hours, is a restriction on their right to freely travel.”

But Tom McGuire with the California Association of Highway Patrolmen says it would save lives by making new drivers well-rounded.

“So I think that the minor inconvenience of the provisional period is well worth that, personally.”

The law would make exceptions for work and school.

