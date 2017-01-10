State Hiring Eric Holder is Illegal, Says CA Assemblyman

By Sandy Wells

KABC News

Hiring former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder’s law firm to run interference against the presumed policies of the incoming Trump administration is illegal, according to one California assemblyman.

The weirdness of this move is compounded by the fact that California is about to confirm Congressman Xavier Becerra as the state Attorney General to replace Kamala Harris.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Sacramento) says Holder would essentially be doing Becerra’s job and that’s where there is a legal problem.

“It would appear that this hiring violates Article 7 of the California Constitution, so I’ve written a letter to the State Attorney General’s Office asking their legal opinion on the matter. Under state law, they’re obligated to provide a legal opinion to any member of the Legislature who asks for one.”

So what’s the problem?

“Courts in California have held that Article 7 prevents the state from using taxpayer money to hire a private firm to do a job when we already have existing state employees to do the same work. That appears to be what’s going on here. We’ve got almost 16-hundred attorneys and legal staff in the legal services division of the state A.G.’s Office. And they do many tasks that are very are similar, apparently identical, to what Mr. Holder and his firm have been hired to do. In fact Senator de Leon, who’s really the person behind this hiring, has apparently admitted as much, saying, ‘the more legal power the better.’ ”

Kiley served as Deputy Attorney General before his election to the State Assembly.

