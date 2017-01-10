Storms Are Major Smack Down to California’s Drought, Say Officials

The storms causing havoc in Northern California are also going a long way to quenching the state’s thirsty reservoirs and parched farmland. Officials say the Sierra Nevada mountains could accumulate 20 feet of snow pack for the year by the end of this week. The Los Angeles Times reports that for the first time in 11 years, the floodgates of the Sacramento River were opened Monday morning, releasing a wall of water downstream into the Yolo Bypass, one of several drainage areas designed to catch floodwater.

